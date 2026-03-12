Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Baseball and the SEMO Food Bank Partner to Strike Out Hunger

The Southeast Missouri baseball team is once again partnering with Southeast Missouri Food Bank to Strike Out Hunger.



Now in its third year, the initiative turns every Redhawks strike out into meals for neighbors facing hunger. Every time a SEMO pitcher strikes out an opposing batter this season, Sikeston Jaycees, Midwest Sterilization, and Cape Electrical Supply will each donate $3 to the food bank.



Last season, Strike Out Hunger raised $4,122, which helped provide over 16,000 meals to neighbors across southeast Missouri. This year, players and sponsors are aiming even higher.



"Every strikeout by the Redhawks helps put food on the tables of our neighbors facing food insecurity," said Joey Keys, president and CEO of SEMO Food Bank. "We are thankful for our sponsors and the players for stepping up to make a difference."



The Strike Out Hunger campaign is part of a broader initiative by SEMO Athletics and the SEMO Food Bank which also includes fundraising efforts during the Redhawks football and basketball season. The partnership reflects the program's commitment to serving the region both on and off the field, and SEMO Athletics is proud to support the important work of Southeast Missouri Food Bank.



Redhawk student-athletes know the value of teamwork, and that extends beyond the game. Volunteering at the food bank and being part of Strike Out Hunger allows student-athletes to give back to the community that supports the Redhawks year-round.