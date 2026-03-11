Academy of Motion Pictures CEO talks Oscars, audiences and scandals

A MARTÍNEZ, BYLINE: The Academy Awards are this Sunday, and they're known for delivering big buzzy moments. But usually, they happen on stage. Recently, we got one in a press release. The Oscars announced that they're leaving broadcast TV. They're moving exclusively to YouTube in 2029. That's one of the subjects I brought up with Bill Kramer. He's a CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

BILL KRAMER: Our current partner, Disney-ABC, is an amazing partner for us. We've been with them for a long time. We have this show and two more shows with them. When we thought about a new deal - and remember, this is about distribution of a television show and related content that we create - we wanted to reach the largest global audience possible. The Academy is a global organization. YouTube reaches 2.5 billion people around the world. This will allow us to have one show at the same time being experienced by millions and millions and millions of people around the world in 30-plus languages. So that was very appealing to us as we evolve as an organization and become more global in nature. So that fit really worked for us.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. And I'll admit, Bill, I - when I do watch YouTube, half the time it's on my TV. It's almost like the same thing, right? There wouldn't be much that I'd notice that's different.

KRAMER: That's exactly right. You will be able to watch the Oscars on your television through YouTube. There will also be enhanced components that will allow for second-screen experiences if you want to enjoy the show that way. So there are a lot of opportunities, and we really feel like we're meeting audiences around the world where they are right now.

MARTÍNEZ: So while we're on the subject of tech - artificial intelligence. That was one of the issues that sent actors to the picket lines a few years ago, the potential use of an actor's likeness or voice through AI. I'm wondering if the Academy has any role in protecting actors or in helping studios maybe embrace AI even more.

KRAMER: Our role in this conversation is very different than, say, SAG-AFTRA or the Writers Guild.

MARTÍNEZ: OK.

KRAMER: We represent - or we have membership that represents all of the disciplines of filmmaking. And as you can imagine, different disciplines of filmmaking have different relationships with AI. Our role is to educate our members. We have a science and technology council that really looks at how AI is being used. And one thing I really want to point out is we award awards for excellence to humans. Everything has to have a human authorship behind it, and we're really leaning into that. Last year, we changed our awards rules to say - and I'm paraphrasing - but AI is a tool, one of many tools that people use to make movies. It neither hurts nor harms a film's chances of receiving an Oscar nomination. However, there needs to be human authorship, and it is our hope that it is used ethically and responsibly. And it's something that's moving very quickly and something that we're constantly monitoring.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, you were named the CEO of the Academy in 2022, and it was actually a few years after the #OscarsSoWhite campaign to diversify the Academy Awards. Can you point to a direct correlation between those diversity rules that were implemented and a shift in nominations as far as who the Academy outlines are underrepresented people? Is there a direct correlation between the two?

KRAMER: Oh, you bet. And you're really seeing it in our nominations this year. "Sinners" broke records, more nominations than any other film in our history. We have international representation in every single category - either a film or an artist or both - and we have more female nominees than ever before.

MARTÍNEZ: What do you say then, Bill, to say the question that an Oscar-worthy performance or film could get overlooked because it does not meet these requirements, that while maybe these rules might foster diversity, they might also stifle awards recognition?

KRAMER: Oh, so you're talking about our inclusion standards.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

KRAMER: There are many ways to meet those standards, and in no way are we trying to dictate how our filmmakers create their art. It's really just opening up a conversation to thinking about, how are you staffing? How are you casting? Does your organization have internship programs? Does your organization look at how PR and marketing is reaching new audiences? So we have not had any struggle in having films meet those requirements.

MARTÍNEZ: That's Bill Kramer. He's the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Oscars are coming up this Sunday. Bill, thank you very much.

KRAMER: Thanks so much, A. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

