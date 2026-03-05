© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: Almodovar, Ward and Terry Earn All-OVC Honors

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published March 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM CST
SEMO Athletics

SEMO men’s basketball student-athletes Luke AlmodovarBJ Ward, and Brendan Terry were named to the 2025-26 All-Ohio Valley Conference Men's Basketball Teams ahead of the OVC Tournament.  
Almodovar is SEMO's leading scorer with 14.2 points per game. He ranks first on the team with 64 three-pointers made and is second with 30 steals.

Ward is one of two players who started all 31 games for the Redhawks this season. Ward leads the team with 114 assists and ranks second on the team with 11.5 points a game.

Terry leads the team with 5.5 rebounds per game and ranks third in scoring with 11.3 points per contest. The addition of Almodovar and Ward makes a total of seven All-OVC guards Brad Korn has coached since taking over the SEMO helm. No one in program history has coached more All-OVC guards than Korn.

The #3-seed Redhawks opened postseason play in the OVC Tournament quarterfinals vs. the winner of #6 Lindenwood on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Redhawks Women, which entered the tournament as the #8 seed, have advanced to the semifinals after beating #5 Little Rock and #4 Morehead State. The Redhawks will play Friday at 1 p.m. vs the regular season champions, Western Illinois.

Follow Redhawk Athletics at SEMORedhawks.com for complete tournament updates.
Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
