Let's Talk Business: Revitalizing the SEARS Grand Site

Exciting news for the Cape Girardeau business community! Tonight, Monday, March 2, the Cape Girardeau City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing and move forward with a redevelopment agreement for the former Sears Grand building and surrounding area.

This project, led by Drury Development Corporation, represents a significant private investment in our city’s retail corridor. The 20-acre "Redevelopment Area" has faced long-term vacancy since Sears closed in 2019.

The proposed plan is not just about filling a building; it’s about a comprehensive revitalization within a key retail corridor of the community.

The heart of the project involves a total overhaul of the former Sears site, where the developer plans to redevelop the vacant building, its surrounding exterior, and the parking lot. Rather than a simple renovation, this signifies a complete transformation of the 150,000 square foot building to bring the structure back to economic productivity.

To ensure the entire corridor feels unified, the adjacent Cape West Plaza Shopping Center area will undergo significant exterior improvements to its "envelope," specifically targeting the façade and the roof. These upgrades are designed to tie the design elements of the older shopping center together with the newly renovated Sears building, creating a cohesive and inviting aesthetic for shoppers.

Work is expected to commence later this year, with all improvements slated for completion in Q1 2027. If all goes according to plan, new operations within the former Sears building will begin by Q3 2027.

Reviving this anchor location is expected to stimulate surrounding commercial activity and signal strong market confidence. By addressing one of our community’s most visible vacancies, this is a critical step toward long-term economic growth. We look forward to seeing this strategic site transformed into a productive economic engine once again.