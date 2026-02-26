Two-Minute Drill: Men’s & Women’s Track & Field Teams Sweep OVC Indoor Championships

For the first time in program history the men's and women's track and field teams swept the team titles at the OVC Indoor Championships.

It is the women's fourth team title in a row and 11th indoor title overall. They have now won seven consecutive indoor and outdoor championships combined. For the men's squad, it is its first title since 2022 and fifth overall for indoor.

Head coach Eric Crumpecker took home both OVC Male and Female Coach of the Year awards.

Nova Ojutkangas earned Co-OVC Female track athlete of the year, finishing first place in the 5,000 meter and 3,000 meter races.

Marshall Swadley won OVC Male Field Athlete of the Year. He finished third in the weight throw and second in shot put.

Anna Thomason wrapped up the awards with OVC Female Field Athlete of the Year. She was the pentathlon champion and also won the 60 meter hurdles and anchored the second-place 400 meter relay team.

The two championships now make it 40 total conference championships combined for SEMO Athletics since the start of 2019, as the Redhawks continue to dominate the Ohio Valley Conference as the most successful, well-rounded athletics program in the league.

The track and field teams will take a few weeks off before commencing the outdoor season on March 20.