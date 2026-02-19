Two-Minute Drill: Three Track & Field Athletes Earn OVC Weekly Awards

Sydney Burdine, Clara Billing and Jake Cannon earned OVC track and field Athletes of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.

Burdine won the OVC Female Track Athlete of the week for the second time this season; Billing won Female Field Athlete of the Week, for the third time this season as well as in consecutive weeks; and this is Cannon's first weekly award taking home Co-Male Field Athlete of the week.

Burdine, a junior from St. Louis, was cited after two top 10 finishes at the Heartland Invitational. She finished fourth in the 400-meters in a season best time of 54.98, which ranks No. 1 in the OVC. She also finished eighth in the 200m finishing in 24.48, which ranks third in the conference.

Billing set a new school record in the pole vault event with a clearance of 13-7.5, which eclipsed her previous school record. She now ranks No. 1 in the OVC and now ranks top 50 in the nation.

Cannon, a sophomore from Mount Juliet, Tennessee, shared the Male Field Athlete of the week with Grant Milbrath from SIUE. He set a personal best mark in the pole vault while finishing third with a mark of 16-6.5.

The squads host their final tune-up meet before the OVC Championships today – Friday, Feb. 20 - with the Redhawks Open starting at 4 p.m. at the Student Rec Center.



The Redhawks will then head to Louisville, Kentucky, next week for the OVC Indoor Track & Field Championships.