Let's Talk Business: From Cape to Statewide - Codefi's AI Powered Evolution

It has been just over a decade since Codefi first opened its doors in downtown Cape Girardeau, sparked by a mission to prove that world-class tech innovation doesn't require a Silicon Valley zip code. Today, we are thrilled to celebrate a massive milestone for this homegrown organization: Codefi is officially expanding its services statewide and transitioning to an AI-native model.

Co-founder and CEO, Dr. James Stapleton, recently announced this strategic shift, unveiling a suite of redesigned programs—including AI Skills, Startup Studio, and Builders Lab. These initiatives aren't just adding AI as a footnote; they are built from the ground up to leverage artificial intelligence, helping founders validate ideas faster and equipping workers with the high-demand skills of the future.

For Cape Girardeau, this is more than just a corporate expansion, it’s a victory lap for our community. Our city served as the proving ground for Codefi’s "flywheel" effect. By successfully launching over 60 startups and generating over $100 million in economic impact from right here in Southeast Missouri, Codefi proved that rural excellence can scale.

As Codefi takes its Missouri-made expertise to every corner of the state (and eventually the nation), we are proud to call them one of Cape Girardeau’s own. Their journey should remind us that with the right vision, a local organization can lead a global revolution.

Congratulations to the Codefi team on this bold new chapter!