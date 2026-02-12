Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Baseball Picked Second in OVC Preseason Poll, Begins Season This Weekend

Southeast Missouri Baseball was picked to finish second in the 2026 Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll and will kick off its season today at Capaha Field.



The Redhawks, who are coming off a 30-25 campaign in 2025, received 136 points and three first-place votes in the predicted order of finish voted on by the league's head coaches and communications staff(s).

SEMO has two returning all-OVC selections who were recognized for their performances in 2025 in LHP Jackson Kranawetter and RHP Nathan Mertens. Both pitchers were first team All-OVC selections in 2025 making it three-straight seasons with a Redhawk pitcher on the first team.

Mertens led all of DI Baseball in walks allowed per nine innings (0.92 BB/9) and ranked third in the country (first in OVC) in strikeout-to-walk ratio (8.25 K/BB). Kranawetter finished the year as the conference's saves leader, racking up eight saves in 2025, and ranked 29th in DI Baseball in saves.

Two Redhawks landed on the 2026 OVC 'Players to Watch' list in infielder Brooks Kettering and catcher/first baseman Cal Sullivan. Kettering enters his junior season after earning second team All-OVC honors as a freshman and helped lead the Redhawks during his sophomore campaign.

Sullivan is a junior transfer catcher and first baseman from Kirkwood Community College. In 103 games played for the Eagles, Sullivan hit a staggering .395 average with 21 home runs and 122 RBIs. He slugged .701 for his two-year career.

SEMO Baseball will begin its 55-game schedule today – Friday, February 13 - when they welcome in Illinois State at Capaha Field.