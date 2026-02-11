Teachers could face sanctions for using students' preferred pronouns

A new bill could block teachers from using a student's preferred name or pronouns in the classroom.

As presented to the Senate Education Committee Tuesday morning, teachers who violate these parameters could be fired, or have their teaching credentials taken away.

If a student asked their teacher to change their name or pronouns in their school, that teacher would have to report it to their principal within 24 hours, or face similar punishment.

According to bill sponsor Joe Nicola (R-Grain Valley), the provisions would allow parents to be more involved in their child's education and make classrooms more transparent.

"This bill makes clear that parents are not obstacles to be worked around," Nicola said. "They are essential partners in their children's lives."

According to the Trevor Project, in 2024 nearly 1.8 million LGBTQ+ youth experienced suicidal ideation nationwide. To many of those who testified in opposition, this number would not improve if the bill is passed.

"One trusted adult who accepts and acknowledges a student's authentic self decreases suicidality, and improves mental health outcomes," said Missouri Equity Education Partnership member Dava-Leigh Brush.

As the hearing intensified, Senator Maggie Nurrenbern (D-Kansas City) apologized to several of those testifying.

"I just want to say here as a former teacher, as a mom with three kids in public schools, and as a Missouri Senator, I am sorry," Nurrenbern said.

Nurrenbern also disagreed with how the committee was run, arguing it rarely hears bills on educational policy.

If passed, the bill would extend the state's attempts to block gender-affirming support for minors.

