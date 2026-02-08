Let's Talk Business: SEMO REDI Releases Inaugural 2026 Regional Economic Report

The Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development, Inc. (SEMO REDI) has officially released the Southeast Missouri Economic Report 2026, a first-of-its-kind publication designed to provide a comprehensive, data-driven assessment of our 18-county region. For business leaders and community stakeholders, this report offers a crucial baseline for understanding the economic conditions shaping our future.

What makes this report unique is its methodology. It combines standard national datasets with the Comprehensive Southeast Missouri Business Survey, capturing direct input from nearly 100 regional employers regarding hiring, expansion, and business sentiment.

The findings reveal a resilient economy: despite a regional population decline since 2005, nearly half of all respondents expanded their operations last year, and 65% plan to hire in 2026. While growth is concentrated in healthcare and professional services, workforce shortages persist, prompting 95% of companies to invest in employee training.

Why should business leaders read this? As SEMO REDI CEO Shad Burner notes, “a strong grasp of our economic environment is essential for effective decision-making.” This report moves beyond anecdotes to provide a foundation for aligning priorities and anticipating needs.

I would encourage anyone interested in the economic well-being of our region to review the full findings to better position their organizations for sustained growth in the year ahead.

Link to Report: semoredi.com/economicreport