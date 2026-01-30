Oprah reflects on her public battle with her weight and finally feeling free

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: These days everyone talks about authenticity. Interview shows and podcasts – like this one – promise conversations that are honest and intimate. But Oprah Winfrey was doing that long before it was in vogue. Starting in the 1980s, she let her audience in on some of the most personal parts of her life and it changed media forever. Along the way she inspired generations of young girls to find their own voice, myself included.

Oprah has a new book out called "Enough: Your Health, Your Weight and What It's Like To Be Free." She's written it with Dr. Ania Jastreboff.

