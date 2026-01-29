Two-Minute Drill: Nate Adams Brings National Championship Pedigree to Redhawks Sports Performance

Nate Adams has been hired as Southeast Missouri's Director of Sports Performance.

Adams comes to SEMO after working two years as an athletic performance coach with the Indiana football program, which won its first-ever national title on January 19, 2026, completing a historic 16-0 season. He will have an immediate impact working directly with the SEMO football program, as well as overseeing Sports Performance for all Redhawk student-athletes.

Prior to Indiana, Adams spent three seasons with the football program at James Madison (2021-23). The Dukes transitioned from the Football Championship Subdivision level to FBS play after his first season and earned the program's first FBS bowl berth in 2023.

He worked with 17 First-Team All-Conference selections and seven All-America picks during his time in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Along with the design and implementation of strength and conditioning programs for the student-athletes, Adams also implemented the internship program within JMU's department.

Prior to JMU, Adams worked at The Citadel, a season position during New York Giants training camp, and spent time at Wagner College, Gannon University, University of Colorado, and Rugby United New York.

Adams earned his bachelor's degree in sport and exercise science from Gannon University in 2017. He completed a master's degree in business administration from Wagner College in 2021.

Adams holds several professional certificates, including Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified, Precision Nutrition Level One, and more.