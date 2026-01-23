"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: SEMO President Brad Hodson Reflects on First Semester as President
On this episode of the show, we talk with SEMO President Brad Hodson. Hodson reflects on his first semester as president; shares details on the upcoming Strategic Plan for the university; provides an enrollment date and more.