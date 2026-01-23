© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: SEMO President Brad Hodson Reflects on First Semester as President

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published January 23, 2026 at 9:04 AM CST

On this episode of the show, we talk with SEMO President Brad Hodson. Hodson reflects on his first semester as president; shares details on the upcoming Strategic Plan for the university; provides an enrollment date and more.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods