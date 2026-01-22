Two-Minute Drill: Track & Field and Gymnastics Student-Athletes Earn More Honors

The Southeast Missouri track and field squads had three athletes selected for the OVC Track and Field weekly awards once again.

Marshall Swadley was awarded the male Field athlete of the week for the second consecutive week and third time this season after winning the shot put and placing third in the weight throw at the Indiana Invitational. Matt Pluff earned the male Freshman of the week after winning the high jump with a conference-best mark, and Clara Billing took home the female Field Athlete of the Week after an OVC-best mark in the pole vault.

Meanwhile, gymnasts Taylor Ingle and Reagan Sams picked up Midwest Independent Conference weekly awards for the second-straight week.

Ingle secured MIC 'Gymnast of the Week' after capturing her first all-around title of the season at the Windy City Invite, including first place finishes on vault and floor. Sams captured her second-straight beam title this past weekend in Chicago en route to her second Newcomer of the Week award this season. She recorded a season best 9.825.

SEMO Gymnastics heads to Fayetteville to take on SEC-member Arkansas today at 1 p.m. The Gymhawks will return home next Sunday, Feb. 1, for a meet at the Show Me Center, featuring a Rowdy pillow pet giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance, sponsored by Window World.