Two-Minute Drill: Seven Redhawks Earn Weekly Conference Honors

Seven Redhawk student-athletes have earned conference honors for their outstanding performances last week.

On the track & field, four student-athletes were recognized by the Ohio Valley Conference.

Marshall Swadley received Co-Male Field Athlete of the Week for the second time already this season. At the Redhawks Invitational he achieved personal best marks in the shot put and the weight throw. In the shotput he reached 62' 2.5" to win the event and now ranks sixth in the country.

Madelyn Gray earned Female Track Athlete of the Week, setting a new facility record in the mile. Liberty Blackburn was awarded Female Field Athlete of the Week after winning the high jump with a PR, and Kale Clements won Co-Freshman of the Week.

Meanwhile, three SEMO gymnasts earned weekly awards from the Midwest Independent Conference. Seniors Taylor Ingle and Nyah Reader and sophomore Reagan Sams won Gymnast, Coaches Choice, and Newcomer of the Week honors, respectively, following their performances at the SEMO Tri-Meet last Friday.

Ingle competed in the all-around, and took first place in vault, along with second place finishes on bars and floor. Reader tied a career-high on floor and also tied for first place in the beam alongside fellow award-winner and teammate Sams.

The Gymhawks hit the road for the next two weekends and will return to the Show Me Center on Sunday, Feb. 1, when they will be giving away a Rowdy pillow pet to the first 1,000 fans.