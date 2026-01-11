Let's Talk Business: An Opportunity to Level Up with SBDC in 2026

The new year is here, and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at SEMO is ready to help you hit the ground running. Whether you’re dreaming of a new venture or looking to scale your existing company, they are hosting three no-cost workshops designed to give you a competitive edge.

The SEMO SBDC Office has a trio of workshops scheduled for this spring which are great opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to get started in the new year or maybe grow an already existing startup.

Here is a quick rundown of the programs being offered:

1. Ready, Set, Startup

Get your ducks in a row and build a solid foundation for your new business. We’ll explore the essential steps to get your startup off the ground successfully.

When: January 21 | 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Where: 214 Lincoln St, Sikeston

Register: Sign Up https://missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/26690

2. Creating Your Brand Experience (Virtual)

Learn how to implement a brand identity that customers love to talk about. This session is perfect for those looking to improve their market presence from the comfort of their office.

When: February 4 | 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Where: Virtual/Online

Register: Sign Up https://missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/26696

3. Funding for Business Growth

Navigate the world of traditional loans, SBA financing, grants, and investors. We’ll discuss which path makes sense for your specific goals.

When: February 10 | 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Where: 104 E Center Street, Sikeston

Register: Sign Up Here

Don't miss out! These sessions are completely free, but registration is required.