Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks to Host Lindenwood in Nationally Televised Match-Up

Southeast Missouri's men's basketball game versus Lindenwood on Thursday, January 15, was selected as the first matchup of the 2025-26 Ohio Valley Conference ESPN basketball television package. The game will air live at 8 p.m., CT, on ESPNU from the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

The match-up between the Redhawks and the Lions will have immense local interest, featuring four players from the southeast Missouri bootheel between the two teams. SEMO has received contributions from a pair of freshmen who graduated from Sikeston High School – PJ Farmer and Trace Sadler. Meanwhile, Lindenwood’s Jadis Jones (from New Madrid County Central) and Dontrez Williams (from Sikeston) are fixtures in the Lions’ lineup.

Through the first two weekends of conference play, both the Redhawks and the Lions have emerged as top contenders for the league title. The Redhawks are the defending OVC Regular Season Champions.

SEMO will be returning home after a pair of home wins over Eastern Illinois and Western Illinois to ring in the new year, on January 1 and 3, respectively.

The men’s game at 8 p.m. on Thursday is the nightcap of a women’s and men’s doubleheader. The women’s team will tip-off at 5 p.m., and tickets are good for both games of the doubleheader.