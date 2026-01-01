© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: Kids Cheer Free at SEMO Gymnastics in 2026

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published January 1, 2026 at 4:36 PM CST
SEMO Athletics

Southeast Missouri Gymnastics will flip into the new year with its season opener at the Show Me Center, next Friday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. The meet is the first of four scheduled home meets for the Gymhawks this season.

The Gymhawks will host four regular season meets in Cape Girardeau including two at the Show Me Center and two at Houck Field House. The four home meets are part of a 14-meet regular season slate for the SEMO Gymnastics team.   SEMO Gymnastics is part of the Athletic Department’s new "Kids Cheer Free" that was introduced for the 2025-26 school year.

The program, sponsored by Walmart, allows young Redhawks fans age 18 and younger to receive Kids Cheer Free tickets with the purchase of a paid adult ticket at regular season home events for select sports, including gymnastics.

Kids Cheer Free tickets are available online only and are not available at the door.

The partnership with Walmart provides greater access and opportunity for families throughout Southeast Missouri to experience championship-caliber NCAA Division I athletics. The initiative is aligned with the company's mission to strengthen community.
Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
See stories by Nate Saverino