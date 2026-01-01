Two-Minute Drill: Kids Cheer Free at SEMO Gymnastics in 2026

Southeast Missouri Gymnastics will flip into the new year with its season opener at the Show Me Center, next Friday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. The meet is the first of four scheduled home meets for the Gymhawks this season.

The Gymhawks will host four regular season meets in Cape Girardeau including two at the Show Me Center and two at Houck Field House. The four home meets are part of a 14-meet regular season slate for the SEMO Gymnastics team. SEMO Gymnastics is part of the Athletic Department’s new "Kids Cheer Free" that was introduced for the 2025-26 school year.

The program, sponsored by Walmart, allows young Redhawks fans age 18 and younger to receive Kids Cheer Free tickets with the purchase of a paid adult ticket at regular season home events for select sports, including gymnastics.

Kids Cheer Free tickets are available online only and are not available at the door.

The partnership with Walmart provides greater access and opportunity for families throughout Southeast Missouri to experience championship-caliber NCAA Division I athletics. The initiative is aligned with the company's mission to strengthen community.