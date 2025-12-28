Let's Talk Business: Setting Your Business New Year's Resolutions

We all know the statistic: most New Year’s resolutions are abandoned by mid-February. In our personal lives, this might mean an underutilized gym membership. In business, however, the cost of abandoned goals is much higher, it means stagnated growth and missed opportunities.

As we look toward 2026, I challenge you to rethink the concept of "resolutions." Instead of vague aspirations, let’s set strategic, resilient commitments. Here are three business resolutions that actually stick:

1. Resolve to Simplify. Complexity is the enemy of execution. In 2026, try to resist the urge to chase every shiny new trend. Instead, identify the vital few initiatives that drive 80% of your results. If you have 10 top priorities, you actually have none. Pick three and execute them relentlessly.

2. Resolve to Invest in Retention. The labor market remains dynamic. This year, resolve to re-recruit your top performers. Don't take your loyal team members for granted. Whether through professional development, culture building, or simple recognition, investing in your current people is always a higher ROI than recruiting new ones.

3. Resolve to be Agile. If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that the rigid five-year plan is dead. Build flexibility into your 2026 strategy. Set your destination but leave room to adjust your route as the economic landscape shifts.

A resolution without a plan is just a wish. Before January 1 hits, take these goals, assign them a deadline, and give them an owner. Let’s make 2026 a year of intention, not just reaction.

Here's to a prosperous and strategic New Year!