Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Student-Athletes Have Record-Breaking Semester

Southeast Missouri's Department of Athletics recently put the finishing touches on a record-breaking 2025 fall semester.

SEMO established a department best 3.53 grade point average and reached a departmental GPA above 3.0 for the 17th consecutive semester.

Once again, all 13 teams turned in a GPA above 3.0 marking the fourth-straight term that has happened. Most notably, football earned its highest semester GPA in program history with a 3.30 mark. Women's track & field also accumulated a record-high 3.77 GPA. Meanwhile, baseball and volleyball both hit their second-highest GPAs at 3.51 and 3.74, respectively.

SEMO's women's tennis team paved the way with a department leading 3.92 GPA this fall. Women's cross country (3.84) and gymnastics (3.82) rounded out the top three.

In all, 148 student-athletes were named to the University's Dean's List, 104 were named to the President's List and 121 earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the 2025 fall semester.

Redhawk scholar athletes will be recognized during halftime of the men’s basketball game on Tuesday, Jan 20.

The impressive GPA marks cap off a Fall semester that featured 24 student-athletes graduate during the December commencement ceremony.