© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What OpenAI's Sam Altman thinks of AI disaster scenarios

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneJames DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published December 19, 2025 at 10:37 AM CST

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Who is really shaping the future of AI?

AI has sparked big questions around safety and ethics. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shares his vision for AI's future and why he thinks the rewards outweigh the risks, live onstage with TED's Chris Anderson.

About Sam Altman

Sam Altman is the CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, DALL·E, Sora and o1. Prior to OpenAI, Altman was president of the startup accelerator Y Combinator. At 19, Altman dropped out of Stanford University and founded a social networking service called Loopt.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Bio: Sam Altman

Related TED Talk: 12 predictions for the future of technology

Related TED Talk: Get ready for hybrid thinking

Related NPR Links

TED Radio Hour: How one artist used AI to preserve her grandfather's legacy

Consider This: Bubbling questions about the limits of the AI revolution

TED Radio Hour: What one founder's past says about AI's future

Copyright 2025 NPR
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
See stories by Katie Monteleone
James Delahoussaye
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by James Delahoussaye
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Sanaz Meshkinpour