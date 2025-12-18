Two-Minute Drill: Houck Stadium Project Takes Next Step

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors has directed the University to prepare to bid Phase 2 of the stadium project.

Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke shared his excitement to proceed to the next step of the process. And although this does not guarantee the project will move forward, finalizing construction documents and putting the project out for bid will allow the University to better determine the actual cost of the project, while working to secure additional funding.

Barke says construction documents will wrap in early March, and then the project will be put out for bid. Bids would then be reviewed in late March, with all information shared with the Board of Governors for consideration in April. At that time, the Board would decide whether to proceed with awarding a contract.

Phase 2 of the stadium project is a six-level building that would include new premium spaces and all game day press box functions, as well as administrative and coach offices, meeting rooms, Football and Women's Soccer locker rooms, and a new sports medicine facility.

Phase 1 of the project, which included a new south grandstand, concourse, restrooms, concessions, and turf, was completed in 2023.