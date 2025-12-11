Two-Minute Drill: 24 Graduating Student-Athletes Honored Prior to Fall Commencement

Last week, the Southeast Missouri Department of Athletics recognized 24 student-athletes at the Fall 2025 Student-Athlete Graduation Ceremony held at the Show Me Center.

Athletes from baseball, cheer, football, gymnastics, track & field, and volleyball were honored ahead of the Fall Commencement. Associate Director of Academics Brooke Hengst opened the program with a welcome and remarks to the student-athletes and their families and peers.

Southeast Missouri State's President, Dr. Brad Hodson, delivered his first message to the graduates ahead of his first commencement as the university's president.

The program then heard from two graduating student-athletes in Ethan Osborne of Baseball and Marshall Swadley of Track & Field. Both student-athletes provided remarks on their time at SEMO and how it has impacted them both on and off the field.

Next up was the annual presentation of the Jewel and Trombetta Awards, given to the top male and female student-athletes, respectively, in the graduating class. Ethan Osborne was awarded the Jewell Award for the top male athlete, while Taylor Ingle of Gymnastics and Kendall Holweg of Track & Field shared the Trombetta Award for the top female athlete(s).

To conclude the ceremony, the student-athletes were given their student-athlete sashes by their respective head coaches to wear at the official graduation commencement ceremony tomorrow - December 13, 2025.