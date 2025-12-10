Pilot Training in the Bootheel: The Malden Army Airfield

When the U. S. declared war on Japan and Germany at the end of 1941, mobilization of the armed forces began immediately. An acute need for fighter pilots required that training had to begin as soon as possible. The War Department acquired several new sites for airfields, including 2900-acre site four miles north of Malden in Dunklin County. The location included a few farmsteads and cotton fields at the time of purchase. Construction of Malden Army Airfield for the Eastern Flying Training Command began in fall 1942.

The first cadets arrived in April 1943. In addition to learning how to fly, training included night landings, flying in formation, use of two-way radios, enemy aircraft identification, and interpretation of weather forecasts. Primary flight training began in C3 Link Trainers on the ground, and prospective pilots then moved to basic training by navigating BT trainers. The BT trainer tended to rattle and vibrated excessively during flight, earning it the nickname of “The Vibrator.”

The first class graduated in July 1943, then transferred to other bases for advanced training as either fighter or bomber pilots. Hundreds underwent training over the next two years. Later in the war, training expanded to troop carrier and glider pilots. The population at the base peaked at 3000. The facility originally had segregated barracks and other facilities for African American trainees and base personnel.

With the end of the war, the need for training fields lessened, and the War Department declared Malden Army Airfield excess in 1948. However, when the Korean War began the demand for pilot training increased again and the military reactivated the base in 1951. The airfield had reverted to some agricultural use, so removal of hay and corn stored in the hangars began first. Many of the buildings required rehabilitation and remodeling. This time a civilian contractor, Anderson Air Activities, oversaw training at Malden, and the first class of recruits for the 3305th Training Squadron arrived in August 1951.

The 1950s training course consisted of 130 hours flight training and 167 hours of military training during their 26 weeks at Malden Air Base. Students also received 250 hours of academic training, including aircraft engineering, navigation, weather, radio communications, principles of flight, aural and visual code, flying safety, and flying instruments.

Training jets underwent several upgrades, but in 1959 the new twin jet T-37 trainer came online. The Air Force was unable to justify the cost of upgrading the base to accommodate these jets. The airfield continued to train military pilots until July 22, 1960, and then the base closed. The City of Malden received the airfield and operated it as a municipal, now a regional airport.

Many of those who trained at Malden went on to great military careers and other achievements. Among the graduates of the training program was Jack L. Swigert, who would later become an astronaut and command the Command Module of Apollo 13. Another graduate was Major Robert H. Lawrence, Jr., who became the first African American astronaut and worked on testing that led to the design of the Space Shuttle.

Today several of the original buildings survive, including some hangars, barracks, the mess hall, and administration buildings. The Malden Regional Airport is self-sustaining. It continues to function as an airport, with the two 5000-foot runways, but also leases buildings for an industrial park, housing, and other local uses, and a large acreage for growing cotton and other crops. A small museum, open during business hours, is in the airport office building.