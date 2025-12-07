Let's Talk Business: Century Casino Cuts Ribbon on new BetMGM Sportsbook

Last week, we celebrated the ribbon cutting and opening of the new BetMGM Sportsbook at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau. This significant investment is far more than just a new entertainment venue; it is a catalyst for economic growth and a vibrant enhancement of the quality of life throughout our entire region.

The partnership between Century Casino and a globally recognized brand like BetMGM signals confidence in Cape Girardeau's economic future. This investment immediately translates into new job creation—from hospitality to technical roles—providing diverse employment opportunities for our residents. Furthermore, the Sportsbook will generate vital new tax revenues, which are essential for funding critical public services, including infrastructure improvements and enhanced community resources. This infusion of capital will have a tangible multiplier effect, boosting surrounding businesses, from local restaurants to retail shops, as increased visitor traffic spends money locally, driving sustainable economic momentum.

Additionally, the BetMGM Sportsbook enhances our city’s profile as a premier regional destination. Coupled with the existing amenities at Century Casino and Riverview Hotel, it provides a state-of-the-art, high-energy entertainment option that appeals to a broad audience, which will help in attracting visitors from across the state and region.

The addition of a world-class Sportsbook provides an exciting new anchor, transforming a great place to live into an even more compelling place to visit and, most importantly, a place to call home. This development is about creating a dynamic, attractive environment where businesses thrive, and people want to live and play.

The BetMGM Sportsbook is a winning bet for Cape Girardeau!