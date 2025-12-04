Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Student-Athletes Earn All-Conference Honors

Twelve SEMO Football players claimed 2025 Ohio Valley Conference-Big South Association postseason honors.

Representing the Redhawks on the first team, wide receiver Cam Pedro led the league in receptions and receptions per game. Fellow first-teamer Landon Sylvie had a team high 93 tackles, which ranked sixth in the conference.



Outside linebacker Jeremy Walton, kicker Justin Keller, punter Ryan Kingston, long snapper Judd Cunningham and kick returner Cole Ruble garnered second-team laurels. SEMO took home four of the six available special teams spots on the second-team.

Running back Brandon Epton, Jr., wide receiver Kalvin Gilbert, offensive lineman Sam Reynolds, defensive lineman Steven Lewis and inside linebacker Slade Dollar took honorable mention recognition.

Meanwhile, Redhawks Volleyball landed two outside hitters on the All-OVC teams.



Junior Lucy Arndt and sophomore Marin Johnson landed on the First Team and Second Team, respectively, All-OVC teams for their performances in 2025.

Arndt earned first-team honors for her third season as a Redhawk with a team-leading 409 kills on an OVC-leading 1,326 total attacks.



Sophomore Marin Johnson landed on the All-OVC Second Team list for the first time in her career. She finished second on the squad in kills with 317 on 906 total attacks to conclude the regular season.

