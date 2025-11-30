Let's Talk Business: The Economic Impact of Shopping Local this Holiday Season

As we all come back to work or school following a busy holiday weekend, we are now officially into the final run up to Christmas, and the season that kicked off with Black Friday deals and Shop Local Saturday is more important than ever to keep the local economy humming.

The sheer volume of holiday spending is staggering. The National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasts that total holiday retail sales in the U.S. will surpass an unprecedented $1 Trillion this year, with consumers planning to spend around $890 per person on gifts and seasonal items. This massive spending surge is not just about gifts; it’s the annual fuel injection that powers our local economic engine.

When you choose to spend those dollars here, you trigger what economists call the "local multiplier effect." Studies consistently show that for every $100 spent at a locally owned business, an average of $68 stays right here in the community. That money isn’t shipped off to a corporate headquarters; it circulates. It goes to local wages, which fund other local businesses. It supports local suppliers, and it pays local property taxes. In short, every local purchase works harder, supporting a broader network of people and industries in Southeast Missouri.

While online shopping is convenient, choosing to shop at "brick and mortar" retailers—especially our independent shops—offers the maximum community benefit.

First, 92% of all holiday shoppers still plan to visit physical stores, confirming that the tangible experience of browsing, touching, and seeing products is still essential. More importantly, those in-person purchases generate local sales tax revenue that directly funds our vital city services, including the police and fire departments, street maintenance, and parks. When you choose an online-only giant, those tax dollars often leak out of our city.

This season, make a conscious decision to be an investor in our community. Seek out those unique local treasures, enjoy the personalized service, and know that your holiday cheer is directly creating jobs and sustaining the vibrancy of our local business scene. Let’s make this our strongest shopping season yet!