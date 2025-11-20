Two-Minute Drill: Brady Barke Confirms SEMO’s Decision to Stay in the OVC

SEMO Athletics Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke confirmed that SEMO will be staying in the Ohio Valley Conference.



The announcements comes after speculation in recent weeks about whether Southeast Missouri was planning to depart the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) for another conference. After examining the conference landscape and opportunities that exist, Barke believes the OVC continues to be the best place for the Redhawks.

Remaining in the OVC allows SEMO to continue competing in a conference that aligns well with its values and regional connections. Even with the announced departures of Tennessee Tech and Little Rock, the conference still includes nine full members and eight football-playing institutions. A reinforced commitment from all of the remaining members of the league adds much needed stability and provides an opportunity to recruit new institutions into the league.

The Redhawks success in the OVC speaks for itself. Since 2019, SEMO has captured 37 OVC championships and three OVC Commissioner's Cup trophies. Academically, every Redhawks team has maintained a team GPA above 3.0, and the department boasts a 90% Graduation Success Rate.

Barke reaffirmed the department’s focus on strengthening its position within the OVC and ensuring that our programs are well-prepared to succeed both now and in the future, all the while helping build an even stronger and more competitive Ohio Valley Conference.