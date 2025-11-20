© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: SEMO Autism Center, Agriculture Department and Continuing Education

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published November 20, 2025 at 3:11 PM CST
On this edition of the show we talk with Allie Bruner, Director of SEMO's Autism Center; Dr. Samantha Siemers shares how the university's Department of Agriculture sets students up for success and Christy Mershon drops by with an update from Continuing Education.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
