"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: SEMO Autism Center, Agriculture Department and Continuing Education
On this edition of the show we talk with Allie Bruner, Director of SEMO's Autism Center; Dr. Samantha Siemers shares how the university's Department of Agriculture sets students up for success and Christy Mershon drops by with an update from Continuing Education.