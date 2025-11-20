"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: Greek Life, SEMO Police Academy and Scenic Design at the River Campus
On this edition of the show with talk with Riley Schuld, Coordinator for Fraternity and Sorority Life; Captain Dane Stausing provides an overview of the SEMO Police Academy and Amber Marisa Cook stops by from the costume and scenic design shop at the River Campus.