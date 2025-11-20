© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: Greek Life, SEMO Police Academy and Scenic Design at the River Campus

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published November 20, 2025 at 10:35 AM CST
Amber Marisa Cook and Dan Woods
Sarah Walter
/
KRCU
Amber Marisa Cook and Dan Woods

On this edition of the show with talk with Riley Schuld, Coordinator for Fraternity and Sorority Life; Captain Dane Stausing provides an overview of the SEMO Police Academy and Amber Marisa Cook stops by from the costume and scenic design shop at the River Campus.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
