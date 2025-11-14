Are we cooked? Algorithms have rewired our language

On social media, the algorithm drives which words go viral. TikToker and writer Adam Aleksic (@etymologynerd) argues that what we consume on platforms is changing our language on and offline.

About Adam Aleksic

Adam Aleksic is a social media linguist and influencer publishing videos as the "Etymology Nerd" to an audience of over three million. He's the author of the book, Algospeak: How Social Media is Transforming the Future of Language. He's also written for The Washington Post, The New York Times and The Financial Times, among others.

Aleksic holds a degree in government and linguistics from Harvard University, where he served as president of the Harvard Undergraduate Linguistics Society.

