"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: Respiratory Therapy Program, SEMO Music Academy and Building the Best Resume
On this edition of the show, we talk with Kyle Kern to learn more about SEMO's Respiratory Therapy Program; talk with Steve Schaffer about the SEMO Music Academy and Dan Presson tells us how to build a resume to help you be more successful in the search for your next job.