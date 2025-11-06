Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Student-Athlete Earns Prestigious OVC Honor

Sullivan Gleason, a senior pole vaulter on the SEMO track and field team, was named a OVC Scholar-Athlete Award for his work on the track as well as on campus.

The award is the highest individual honor that can be earned by OVC student-athletes and is given annually to three men and three women student-athletes for their accomplishments in both the classroom and athletic arena, and because of their leadership qualities.

The six winners were selected from a group of finalists by a vote of OVC Faculty Athletics Representatives. Honorees must have performed athletically with distinction, earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average and conducted themselves in a manner which has brought credit to the student-athlete, his or her institution, intercollegiate athletics and the OVC. The award is based on academic and athletic criteria/accomplishments achieved during the 2024-25 school year.

Gleason, a native of O'Fallon, Missouri, finished third at the OVC Outdoor Championships. He also qualified for the NCAA West Regional where he finished 33rd. He won the pole vault at three meets including the OVC Indoor Championships. He also took the title at the Billy Hayes where he set a personal best of 17' 0.25".

Off the track he carries a 4.0 grade point average in computer science and has earned the OVC Academic Medal of Honor multiple times. He is a member of the University Jazz Band, Chair of the SEMO Student Research Conference Banquet and Awards and a member of the Competitive Programming Club. Gleason serves as a piano instructor at the Southeast Missouri Music Academy and was an athletic tutor at the Holcomb Success Center.