Padma Lakshmi says she wouldn’t go back to her 20s

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: I loved watching Padma Lakshmi as a judge on Top Chef for so many years because she was so enthusiastic about eating new things. There's an inherent curiosity about Padma. She wants to know all the secrets to a stellar dish, but she also wants to know the story behind the person who made it.

For her, food is how we connect. And how we celebrate the cultural diversity that is America. She's published a new cookbook called "Padma's All American – Tales, Travels and Recipes from Taste the Nation and Beyond."

Copyright 2025 NPR