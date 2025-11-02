Let's Talk Business: "Fall Back," Reset, and Close Out Strong

Well, here we are Monday morning after the glorious "Fall Back." Hopefully, everyone enjoyed that elusive, once-a-year gift of an extra hour this weekend! For many of us, it translated to a much-needed second snooze, a longer dog walk, or maybe even an extra hour trying to figure out which clocks automatically updated and which are still stubbornly living in the past (looking at you, microwave!).

From a business perspective, the time change is a quirky, built-in reminder of two things: first, the need for operational consistency, and second, that we are officially kicking off the final, powerful stretch of the year.

Forget the darkness—let's focus on the daylight we've gained in our schedules. November marks the true launch into the holiday season and the last two months of the year. We have a limited window to solidify our goals, finalize those major projects, and set a powerful trajectory for 2026.

I encourage every business leader to use the momentum from this week to initiate the year-end sprint:



Are you on track to meet your annual goals? Now is the time for a rigorous check-in. Acknowledge Your Team: As the days get shorter, morale is key. Let your employees know you appreciate their hard work as you push toward a strong finish.

Let’s use this energy of having “gained” time to push forward this week and end the year not just on target, but on a strong note!