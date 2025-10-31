© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: Learning Assistance Programs, SEMO Marching Band & Cape Public Library

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published October 31, 2025 at 10:36 AM CDT
Host Dan Woods and Dr. Jim Daughters
Sarah Walter
/
KRCU
Host Dan Woods and Dr. Jim Daughters

On this edition of the show we talk with Jennifer Weiss. She is Director of Learning Assistance Programs and the Center for Writing Excellence at SEMO. Plus we’ll get an update on the latest happenings with the SEMO Marching Band from Dr. Jim Daughters and talk with the Cape Girardeau Public Library Director Katie Earnhart.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods