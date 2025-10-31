"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: Learning Assistance Programs, SEMO Marching Band & Cape Public Library
On this edition of the show we talk with Jennifer Weiss. She is Director of Learning Assistance Programs and the Center for Writing Excellence at SEMO. Plus we’ll get an update on the latest happenings with the SEMO Marching Band from Dr. Jim Daughters and talk with the Cape Girardeau Public Library Director Katie Earnhart.