Two-Minute Drill: Nelson, Hogenmiller Earn OVC Soccer Awards

The Southeast Missouri soccer team had two athletes named to All-OVC teams for the 2025 season, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.

Junior midfielder Justi Nelson was voted onto the second team All-OVC and junior forward Hayley Hogenmiller was named to the All-Newcomer team.

Nelson in conference matches totaled 17 shots with five on target averaging 2.13 shots per game. Overall, she has scored three goals this season and added two assists, driving the offense from the middle of the field.

Hogenmiller led the Redhawks in scoring in conference matches with four goals and one assist for nine points. She played in all nine conference games starting only five. She has also had 10 shots with eight on goal. Her nine points and four goals both rank seventh in the OVC. Against Western Illinois she scored two goals and added an assist to help the team win 5-0. She also added the tying goal against Little Rock on September 25 to help the Redhawks earn their first point of the season.

After qualifying for the OVC tournament, the Redhawks season came to an end on Thursday afternoon in the first round of tournament play against Southern Indiana.