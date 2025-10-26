Let's Talk Business: Codefi to Host Missouri's First Vibeathon in Joplin

AI Technology and the rise of Large Language Models or LLMs as tools accessible to all has created a new trend in technical problem solving called “Vibe Coding.” Codefi is set to host the very first Vibeathon in Missouri next month and you’re invited to participate.

Codefi is preparing to host a landmark event for regional innovation as Vibeathon Joplin takes place on November 8–9, 2025. This free, two-day AI build weekend is the first stop in a statewide series, designed to accelerate entrepreneurship and technological advancement by challenging participants to turn a real healthcare industry problem into a working prototype.

Organized by Codefi in partnership with local leader the Joplin Regional Alliance for Health (JRAH), the event focuses on sourcing challenges directly from local partners, ensuring the solutions developed have an immediate, practical impact on our community and regional health systems.

Crucially, no coding experience is required. The event welcomes all Missouri residents, 18 and older, including students, small-business owners, and industry operators—to learn how to "vibe code." This modern, AI-native method uses generative tools to rapidly build and refine software, drastically lowering the barrier to entry and empowering more local people to innovate. Expert mentors will be on hand to guide teams through rapid prototyping and user testing.

The competition is highly rewarding, with teams vying to win up to $15,000 in awards! This initiative firmly positions Joplin as a critical center for HealthTech growth and economic diversification, building a pipeline of skilled talent. It provides a concrete pathway for successful weekend projects to potentially evolve into new startups or valuable, enduring community tools.

Don't miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of AI-driven innovation. Interested individuals must secure their spots quickly.

Secure your spot and register by the October 31 deadline: https://vibeathon.us/joplin