Two-Minute Drill: St. John Named OVC Co-Freshman of the Week

Freshman outside hitter Katy St. John was named the Ohio Valley Conference Co-Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Monday afternoon.



St. John, a native of Jackson, Mo., recorded her second award of the season on Monday after a standout week including a career-high 16 kills against Eastern Illinois on Saturday afternoon.



In Saturday's match against EIU, St. John hit a staggering .500 on the afternoon as she recorded her 16 kills on 30 total attacks and registered just one error. She also chipped in a career-high 5.0 total blocks in Saturday's match as she accumulated 18.5 points in the match.



For the week, St. John finished with 28 total kills, 58 total attacks, just five errors, and an overall hitting-percentage of .397. She averaged 2.33 kills-per-set and 2.79 points-per-set over the three-match week.



She totaled 10.0 blocks on the week, averaging 0.83 blocks-per-set, and even chipped in four digs over 12 sets played last week.



St. John's award this week marks the fifth weekly award of the season for the Redhawks.



The Redhawks took the Mizzou Tigers to five sets in a sold-out home match on Wednesday night at Houck Field House, falling just short of upsetting the SEC opponent.



SEMO Volleyball returns home this weekend to host OVC first-place Morehead State. First serve is slated for 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.