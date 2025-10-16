Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Student-Athletes Pick Up Conference Honors

Redhawk student-athletes from the volleyball and football teams earned conference honors this week.

Junior libero Nina Schuberth was selected as this week's Ohio Valley Conference 'Defensive Player of the Week.' Schuberth played in all 10 sets against Southern Indiana and finished with 50 digs over the two matches.

She concluded the weekend averaging 5.00 digs-per-set and affected the match with her service game as she dished out six aces.

SEMO Volleyball will return home next Wednesday, Oct. 22, when they host the in-state Mizzou Tigers at Houck Field House. Match begins at 6 p.m.



Following his first career start at quarterback, Southeast Missouri redshirt-freshman Johnny Weber was named Ohio Valley Conference-Big South Association Co-Freshman of the Week.

A native of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Weber completed 24-of-39 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns leading SEMO to its first OVC-Big South win of the season, a 28-12 victory over Tennessee State (Oct. 11).

Weber and the Redhawks will host Eastern Illinois at Houck Field tomorrow as part of SEMO’s Homecoming weekend.