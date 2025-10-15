© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The fighting in Gaza has stopped. But dire conditions persist.

Published October 15, 2025 at 7:52 PM CDT
Trucks carrying aid wait at the border crossing for entry into the Gaza Strip on October 12, 2025 in Rafah, Egypt. This week's ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has brought an end to the two years of war that followed the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, allowing aid groups to increase delivery of humanitarian relief.
Ali Moustafa
/
Getty Images
Trucks carrying aid wait at the border crossing for entry into the Gaza Strip on October 12, 2025 in Rafah, Egypt. This week's ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has brought an end to the two years of war that followed the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, allowing aid groups to increase delivery of humanitarian relief.

Copyright 2025 NPR