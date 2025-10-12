Let's Talk Business: A New Opportunity for Small Business Owners to Grow in 2026

Are you a small business owner who is ready to grow to the next level? The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program is now expanding to rural Missouri, offering an incredible opportunity for growth-minded entrepreneurs.

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program provides MBA-level business education designed by Babson College, connecting learning directly to action. Over 12 weeks, you'll master essential skills in financial management, marketing, leadership, and operations through a blend of in-person and online sessions—all at zero cost to you, fully covered by the Goldman Sachs Foundation.

The program goes beyond education. You'll gain access to capital providers and personalized support services, plus join a powerful network of fellow entrepreneurs and business advisors who understand the unique challenges of growing a company.

Missouri business owners can apply now for the February 2026 cohort. To qualify, your business should:

· Generate at least $75,000 in annual revenue,

· Operate for two or more years

· Employ at least two people including yourself

Classes run from February 18 through May 8, 2026, with sessions structured to fit into your busy schedule. The curriculum covers everything from understanding financial statements to becoming bankable, culminating in a personalized action plan for sustainable growth.

Don't miss this chance to gain invaluable skills, expand your network, and access resources that can transform your business. Applications are due November 5, 2025. Visit https://www.10ksbapply.com or email Rural10ksb@icic.org to learn more and apply today.