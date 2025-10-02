Two-Minute Drill: Athletics Teams Up with Walmart for New Kids Cheer Free Program

Southeast Missouri's Department of Athletics is introducing a new "Kids Cheer Free" program for its Olympic sports during the upcoming 2025-26 school year.

The program, sponsored by Walmart, allows young Redhawks fans age 18 and younger to receive Kids Cheer Free tickets with the purchase of a paid adult ticket at regular season home games for soccer, volleyball, gymnastics and baseball.

Kids Cheer Free tickets are available online only at SEMORedhawks.com/tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket. Free admission will not be granted at the gate without a Kids Cheer Free Ticket claimed online. Single-game tickets for soccer and volleyball will be available online beginning Aug. 1.

The partnership with Walmart provides greater access and opportunity for families throughout Southeast Missouri to experience championship-caliber NCAA Division I athletics. The initiative is aligned with the company's mission to strengthen community.

SEMO softball, tennis and track & field/cross country regular season home events are free and open to the public once again this year. Admission for those sports does not require a ticket.

Although Kids Cheer Free tickets are not offered for football and basketball, youth ticket prices are available for those sports, and fans can also take advantage of the Innovative Orthodontics Rowdy’s Kids Club. Rowdy's Kids Club is open to kids entering eighth grade and under, and features exclusive benefits including tickets to all football, men's basketball and women's basketball regular season home contests; an official Rowdy's Kids Club membership badge; an exclusive members-only t-shirt; and invitations to members-only special events and experiences for all sports.