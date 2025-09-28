Let's Talk Business: Applications Opening for Missouri One Start Program

If you are a business leader here in Southeast Missouri, you already know one of the best investments you can make is in your most valuable asset: your employees. The next application period for the Missouri One Start Credential Training Program opens on Wednesday and is an opportunity to help upskill your workforce with new credentials.

Administered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the Missouri One Start program helps businesses stay competitive by providing resources to train new and existing employees. Qualifying companies can receive up to $30,000 per fiscal year to cover eligible training expenses, with a maximum of $2,000 per employee. Funds can be used for industry-related credentials in fields like cybersecurity, welding, construction, and nursing, among others.

Applications are accepted for one month each quarter, with the next window opening on October 1. The process is straightforward and conducted online through the Submittable platform. Once a preliminary award letter is issued, employees have 12 months to earn their credentials, and businesses are reimbursed after documentation is submitted.

This competitive grant is an ideal opportunity for eligible businesses of all sizes to offset the cost of credentialing and upskilling your workforce. This is a chance for Southeast Missouri businesses to strengthen their talent pipeline, enhance employee skills, and boost their competitive edge with state-supported funding. Don't miss this opportunity to grow your team and advance your company's success. Visit the Missouri One Start website to learn more and prepare your application for the October opening.