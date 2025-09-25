Two-Minute Drill: Schuberth Wins OVC Honor and Achieves Career Milestone

Junior libero Nina Schuberth was named the Ohio Valley Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday afternoon.

Schuberth, the reigning OVC Defensive Player of the Year, concluded the weekend with an impressive 57 digs over the three matches at the Missouri Challenge in St. Louis, Mo.

She recorded 20+ digs in two-of-three matches this past weekend, including a season-high 27 digs against Saint Louis (9/20) on Saturday afternoon. She finished the weekend with a .960 reception percentage and had a perfect 1.000 against SLU.

This season, Nina has recorded 166 digs over 12 matches. She is averaging 3.53 digs-per-set which ranks her eighth in the OVC. She has an overall reception percentage of .935 and has three matches this season with a 1.000 reception mark.

For Schuberth, the award marks the first of her season, and she is the second Redhawk to garner the weekly status.

During the Redhawks home match on Wednesday, Schuberth reached a milestone when she recorded her 1,000th career dig. The Redhawks dominated the UT Martin Skyhawks in straight sets, 3-0, at Houck Field House.

SEMO will play its next three matches on the road before returning home to Houck Field House on Thursday, Oct. 9 and Friday, Oct. 10.