Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Football Student-Athletes Earn Conference Honors

Southeast Missouri quarterback Jax Leatherwood was named Ohio Valley Conference-Big South Offensive Player of the Week and kicker Justin Keller picked up the league's Co-Specialist of the Week honor following the Redhawks home opener win over North Alabama two weeks ago.

A native of San Diego, California, Leatherwood had a hand in all three of SEMO's touchdowns vs. the Lions. He completed 21-of-33 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns and ran for one score.

Keller, who hails from Shawnee Mission, Kansas, scored 12 points in his first career home game at SEMO. He kicked three field goals, added three extra points and did not miss a kick the entire game. Keller kicked off six times for 381 yards and averaged 63.5 yards per kickoff, as well.

The Redhawks are coming off a trip to Fargo, North Dakota, where they played the #1-ranked and defending national champions North Dakota State. This weekend, they host 11th ranked Southern Illinois in the War for the Wheel rivalry game as part of SEMO’s Family Weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and fans are encouraged to wear red for a Red Out.