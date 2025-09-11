Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Soccer to Host Meg Herndon Donate Life Game on Sunday

Southeast Missouri women's soccer will play host to Kansas City on Sunday in its annual Meg Herndon Memorial Donate Life Game presented by Mid-America Transplant. First kick is set for 1 p.m., CT, at Houck Field.



Sunday's game will be played in honor of former Redhawk Meg Herndon who was tragically involved in a truck and scooter accident in the fall of 2012. Meg passed away on September 20, 2012, 11 days after the accident.



The memorial event has been held each season since Meg’s passing, as a way to honor her memory. Meg’s number two jersey was retired, and her legacy continues to live on in the soccer program, embodied by the phrase by which she lived, “Impossible Is Nothing.”



SEMO will wear special green and blue uniforms to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation. Meg helped 17 people through organ and tissue donation, and her mom and family remain strong advocates of organ donation to this day.



Cindi Silvey, Meg's mother, will present a check to the Meg Herndon Scholarship Fund at the game Sunday. SEMO will also open the game with 10 players and a moment of silence to honor Meg Herndon. The Meg Herndon Scholarship Fund has grown to over $130,000 and is one of the largest athletics endowed scholarship funds at SEMO.