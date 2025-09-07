© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Let's Talk Business
Every Monday at 6:42 a.m. and 8:42 a.m., Rob Gilligan provides information on what's happening in the area of regional development in Southeast Missouri. Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber. Local support for "Let's Talk Business" is provided by Carved + Crafted Catering. (573) 651-2569

Let's Talk Business: The Importance of Community Networking for Business

KRCU Public Radio | By Rob Gilligan
Published September 7, 2025 at 11:31 AM CDT

In an increasingly digital world, it’s easy to think that business can be conducted entirely online. While social media and email have their place, the real power of business growth lies in in-person connections. This is especially true for our thriving business community right here in Southeast Missouri.

At the Chamber, we've seen time and again that strong relationships are the foundation of a successful business. That's why we're dedicated to helping you find new ways to connect.

One of the simplest and most effective ways to network is through local volunteer work. By joining a community organization or a board, you can work side-by-side with local leaders and business owners, building trust and camaraderie outside of a formal business setting.

You might also consider reaching out for one-on-one meetings. A quick coffee meeting with someone you admire can spark a new collaboration or lead to a rewarding mentorship. These are the kinds of opportunities that digital platforms simply can't replicate.

You can also get involved in industry-specific groups, where you'll find a support system of fellow professionals who understand your unique challenges.

By actively engaging with our community, you're not just investing in your business, you're contributing to the collective economic growth of our entire region. Let’s continue to show that in Southeast Missouri, our greatest strength is the power of our people and the relationships we build together.
Rob Gilligan
Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber.
