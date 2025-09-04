Two-Minute Drill: Football Partners with SEMO Food Bank for Fourth-Straight Sack Hunger Campaign

Southeast Missouri's football program will once again partner with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank to Sack Hunger during the 2025 season.

Now in its fourth year, the Sack Hunger initiative turns defensive plays on the field into meals for families facing hunger across the region.

For every sack by the Redhawks defense this season, Coalter Insurance, First Midwest Bank, Midwest Sterilization Corp., and Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will each donate $100 to the food bank, meaning each sack helps provide food for 1,600 meals. Every $1 donated provides food for four meals to neighbors facing hunger. Last season, the Redhawks recorded 30 sacks, raising $15,000 to help fight hunger in southeast Missouri.

SEMO Athletics is proud to team up with Southeast Missouri Food Bank and the generous sponsors for the Sack Hunger campaign again this year to help feed families in the region.

Southeast Missouri Food Bank President & CEO Joey Keys added that the campaign is a perfect example of teamwork on and off the field.

The food bank will host a Sack Hunger tailgate in the Banterra Block Party before SEMO's home opener against North Alabama on Saturday. The Banterra Block Party opens at 3 p.m., and kickoff is 6:00.