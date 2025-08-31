© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Let's Talk Business
Every Monday at 6:42 a.m. and 8:42 a.m., Rob Gilligan provides information on what's happening in the area of regional development in Southeast Missouri. Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber. Local support for "Let's Talk Business" is provided by Carved + Crafted Catering. (573) 651-2569

Let's Talk Business: Labor Day and Labor Markets

KRCU Public Radio | By Rob Gilligan
Published August 31, 2025 at 11:36 AM CDT

As we prepare to celebrate Labor Day, it's a perfect time to reflect on the meaning of this holiday. It was created to honor the contributions of American workers—the people who built our country and continue to drive its progress. Today, that legacy is more important than ever as our workforce navigates a period of significant change.

While the Statewide unemployment rate remains low at 4.1%, some industries continue to face talent shortages. A key challenge is the “ongoing labor shortage”, with thousands more job openings than available workers. This gap is particularly pronounced in skilled trades, healthcare, and technology, making it tough for businesses to find the right people. At the same time, we're seeing slower hiring overall, a trend that economists describe as a "no-hire, no-fire" environment.

The rise of “AI and automation” is also redefining job roles, not replacing them. This means that to stay competitive, our workforce needs to embrace continuous learning and upskilling. The demand for “soft skills” like adaptability and critical thinking has never been higher.

Looking ahead, we're focused on helping our local businesses and residents adapt to these trends. By promoting skills-based hiring and investing in workforce development, we can ensure our community remains a hub of innovation and economic strength.

Let's celebrate our hardworking community members this Labor Day and commit to building a stronger, more resilient future together.
Rob Gilligan
Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber.
